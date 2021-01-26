Watch Music Video For Imagine Dragons’, “Bad Liar”:

The American pop rock music group, “Imagine Dragons” premiered their fourth studio album, “Origins” back in November, 2018.

Imagine Dragons has come up again with a new music video for their song, “Liar” which was included in their last released album, “Origins”. The music video was directed by, “Ryan Reichenfeld”.

Bad Liar is an emotional ballad. It was dedicated to the group’s member and guitarist, “Dan Reynolds” and his wife, “Aja Volkman” who also helped the group in writing the song. They both divorced back in April, last year.

The music video sees Dan Reynolds singing the song along with his fellas. It also features Autumn Miller, who is a famous dancer. She will dance side by side a man who will be standing still throughout the music video.

Watch music video to the Imagine Dragons’ song, “Bad Liar”:

So, what was your favorite scene from the clip? I love it all.