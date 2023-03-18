Watch Music Video: “Symphony” by Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson

Clean Bandit has been hitting charts and winning hearts all over the world with her super hit single “Rockabye” but it looks as if she’s not finished with this. Her next single “Symphony” has all the symptoms of being the next chart-topping single. It’s amazing and it features Zara Larsson – one more reason to love this song.

You can watch the music video for “Symphony” below after the review.

This song presents an avalanche of orchestra and synths. It’s amazing the way Zara Larsson and Clean Bandit have put it together. It’s emotional and it makes you think big of your love in musical terms. “A rhapsody for you and me, and every melody is timeless.”

This EDM banger has received an almost perfect music video. It’s a moving affair with powerful orchestra collaborators coming together for this performance. Although this combination is traditionally used in music for setting up a powerful narrative for grief, it gives this song a light and breezy feel.

Watch the music video and listen to “Symphony” by Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson below. Be sure to leave your comments.

Watch “Symphony” by Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson