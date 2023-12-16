Watch Music Video: “Por Favor” by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony

Pitbull and Fifth Harmony have already given us the preview of the official music video for their recent single “Por Favor”. Now they have premiered the music video and it’s simply awesome. This luscious music video came out on VEVO and has seen plenty of attention ever since.

In the music video, you see Pitbull at his best. He is flirting with women, who are predominantly Asian. While all this is going on, the women from Fifth Harmony sing the chorus. They are in a strange room. Its walls are covered with plush red. It’s something you gotta see to believe. The girls are dressed in gorgeous clothing and everything together looks just so unbelievable that you are going to love watching it over and again.

The music video for Pitbull’s Por Favor is turning out to be a wonderful visual for the Fifth Harmony girls. They look absolutely amazing with their dress and makeup.

Unfortunately, this song might not have a future that you expect after seeing such amazing visuals. It’s gonna be the end of the road for Por Favor as Pitbull hasn’t included it in his upcoming “Greatest Hits” album. I’m not sure why Mr. Wordwide has decided against this song. Maybe, he already has so many amazing songs on the album and couldn’t find the space for yet another song. I’m sure that’s the only reason keeping Por Favor out of the Greatest Hits.

It’s a solid music video with a powerful performance from Fifth Harmony. I’m sure a lot of you are going to absolutely love it. You can watch it below. Just hit PLAY and lean back.

Watch Official Music Video: “Por Favor” by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony