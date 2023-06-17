Watch Music Video “Let You be Right” by Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor has premiered the official music video for her latest single “Let You Be Right”. This music video premiered on YouTube a couple of days ago and has become an internet sensation ever since.

Meghan Trainor’s latest music video is directed by Colin Tilley and you will see Meghan in this music video like you have never seen before. She will be dancing non-stop with her girl friends. This flasshy video is shot at a school gym. She will be wearing fashionable sports outfit.

As the video progresses, you will see Meghan looking proud of her body and shaking it in the arcade game room. She will also wear a bathing suit and give us some of her sexiest shots to date.

“Let You Be Right” was a great anthem and now the music video is showing a similar promise. It’s fun to watch and helps Meghan show her diva side to the world. You’d love her when she dancing on the perfect choreography. You’d wish you could go back the high-school gym once again. Watch it below.

Watch “Let You Be Right” Music Video by Meghan Trainor