Watch Lyric Video “Swish Swish” by Katy Perry featuring

Katy Perry has really taken her recent failure seriously. “Bon Appetite” wasn’t received well so she is now trying her best to get back to her game. And believe it or not, she knows what her fans want. This time, she has enrolled Brazilian MEME queen Gretchen. The 58-year-old singer has made an appearance in Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish”. The lyric video is out and you can check it right away.

This new single “Swish Swish” is already doing good. Katy did a live performance as well. Fans took it really well.

Now that Katy Perry has gifted this new lyrics video to her fans, they can have something to celebrate. If you don’t know yet what’s about celebrating, just watch the lyric video. You will recognize the MEME queen even if you don’t know her by name. She has many viral GIFs and MEMES on the internet.

The lyric video shows us a group of dancers, including the MEME queen. The dancers loose control over their bodies as the rhythm takes control of the situation. Their bodies move with the beat of the song and Gretchen will have a chance to bring some smiles to your faces. Adding Gretchen to the music video will definitely help Katy promote her music in Brazil. But it will also help her gather more fans, those who like a laugh while listening to their favorite music. Check the video below.

Watch Katy Perry New Lyric Video “Swish Swish” featuring MEME Queen Gretchen