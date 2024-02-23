Watch “Love” Music Video by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has premiered the official music video for “Love”. She recently promised that she will her fans a music video for this new single very soon and she has delivered on her promise. It took her only three days to premier the music video from the time she made the promise to her fans. Now that’s what you call ‘fan love’.

This new single “Love” is the lead song from Lana’s upcoming fourth studio album. This album is yet to be named but it is already creating some hype with the lead single. Lana also teased with the audio during the last week and she got some amazing response from her fans. Maybe that pushed her to do the video in such a quick time.

The music video for “Love” is directed by Rich Lee. The video is quite artistic as you see it in color and black & white. In the music video, you see Lana and her band performing the song. But hey, they are not here on earth. It’s the moon where they are performing the song. As the camera rolls back, you see their car flying closer to the moon while the band performing on the surface of the moon. Maybe, it’s the way Lana wants to say that she rules the moon – the symbol of eternal beauty. If that’s the kind of symbolism she’s trying the video by moving the scene to the moon, she’s probably justified doing that. She is incredibly beautiful and it looks even more obvious when you see her declaring it herself in this music video.

With this music video, “Love” has become the best thing we have heard and seen this year from Lana. It’s an amazing song that will make you fall in ‘love’ with it the moment you hear/watch it. Let’s not waste any more time and watch the video in high-definition below.

Watch Music Video “Love” by Lana Del Rey