Watch Kesha Perform “Woman” Live For The First Time

Kesha has delivered her first live performance of the recent single “Woman”. The performance came out in Iowa when she performed a mini-concert at Stir Cove.

After Kesha released this new song, she has been out there to promote it. She started with interviews on the media and then backed it up by this recent performance that came at the last weekend. It was a live concert and Kesha delivered it brilliantly. It seems as if Kesha is serious about promoting her music. The way she started with this song, I’m sure she will have a lot of new music for us, coupled with live performances and music videos.

At this mini-concert in Stir Cove, Kesha didn’t only perform her latest song but she had a full 10-song setlist to perform. The setlist included her previous hits such as “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R”. She also included some covers and previous collaborations that she perform as solo acts.

While delivering the performance of her latest song “Woman”, Kesha burst into tears. She became very emotional as she wanted to thank her fans for their continued support during her troubled times. After shedding a few tears on stage, Kesha started performing the setlist. We loved the performance and we’re sure you will also enjoy the all-new Kesha.

Watch Kesha’s First Live Performance of “Woman”