And the wait is over now. Finally, we have the official music video for Selena Gomez’s latest single “Fetish”. The music video is about mental illness and it succeeds in making the point and delivering the message home.

Did you get it? Or, like many other fans, you are simply too disturbed by the MV to look deeper into the meaning?

Petra Collins directed this music video for Selena Gomez. Petra is an NYC-based photographer who has some really impressive work to show. We can clearly see why Selena selected him to direct this music video. His understanding of color, human emotion, and abstract uniqueness is simply priceless.

The song “Fetish” features Gucci Mane. You will also see him in the music video where he makes an entry towards the end, delivering his verse with such comfort that you wish he had more verses.

I’m sure this new music video is going to get mixed reviews. Some fans would enjoy finding the deep meaning while others won’t find it easy to look at their pop queen doing all that fetish stuff. Watch the video below and see how it sits with you.

Watch “Fetish” Music Video by Selena Gomez