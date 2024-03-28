Soothe My Soul
28 MAR

Watch: Depeche Mode – ‘Soothe My Soul’ video

Here’s the super slick and sensual video for Depeche Mode’s latest single ‘Soothe My Soul’ – which features a lot of writhing about in stylish black and white.

‘Soothe My Soul’ is taken from Depeche Mode’s new album Delta Machineread my review of it here.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *