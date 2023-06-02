BANKS Drowning
02 JUN

Watch: BANKS – ‘Drowning’ video

BANKS has today unveiled the video for her new single ‘Drowning‘.

The video was made in conjunction with i-D and can be viewed in all it’s brooding, atmospheric glory below:

‘Drowning’ is released on 7 June and is taken from BANKS’ highly anticipated debut album Goddess which is out in September on Harvest Records.

Stream the title track for the album and see the full tracklist below:

BANKS – Goddess tracklist:
01. “Alibi”
02. “Goddess”
03. “Waiting Game”
04. “Brain”
05. “This Is What It Feels Like”
06. “You Should Know Where I’m Coming From”
07. “Stick”
08. “Fuck Em Only We Know”
09. “Drowning”
10. “Beggin For Thread”
11. “Change”
12. “Someone New”
13. “Warm Water”
14. “Under The Table”

Preorder Goddess:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.trukania www.trukania.com https://www.trukania.com asuransi asuransi terbaik asuransi KTA asuransi mobil asuransi rumah asuransi prudential trukania digital marketplace Freelance Services Marketplace Freelance Services Freelance Services Marketplace d-pari https://www.d-pari.com d-pari.com blogs wordpress Tools tools ecogreenpark.co.id http://www.ecogreenpark.co.id belanja online berita hari ini berita hari ini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *