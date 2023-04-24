Watch Ariana Grande BTS Video for “No Tears Left To Cry” MV

As Ariana Grande promised, she has released behind the scene footage of her MV for her latest single “No Tears Left To Cry”. If you like her music video for the song, you are going to love this BTS video. It shows you exactly how Ari achieved those gravity-defying effects in her MV and what she had to undergo to give us such a wonderful music video. Within those few minutes of the footage that she has released, I was filled with appreciation for her hard work and the effort she puts in making those music videos worth watching. It really takes a lot of effort and artists deserve a lot of credit for putting in so much work.

The BTS video for “No Tears Left To Cry” isn’t your regular compilation of unsorted BTS footage. Rather, Ari has put effort into making this an actual BTS video. It’s directed by Alfredo Flores.

In the BTS footage, you are going to see the video director helping Ari do the required stunts for the scenes. Moreover, you will see how they achieved those gravity defying effects. They will reveal the BIG secret in this video. The BTS footage will also show us everyone who participated in the making of this amazing music video. There are some surprises for fans towards the end of the BTS video. So go ahead and watch it below.

Watch BTS Video for “No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande