Music Video: “Victorious” by Panic! at the Disco

Panic! at the Disco dropped a new track on November 13. The track is titled “Victorious” and it’s the newest single from the band. The band has also released a music video with the track and it’s super funny. If you are tired of serious music videos, this is your chance to laugh for hours. Just put the music video on ‘replay’ and you’re going to fall of your sofa while watching it.

“Victorious” music video shows us the funny side of a heart being broken. Rock band’s most popular member Brendon Urie is the one who has his heart shattered into peaces after it’s broken. This happened as he received a letter from his girlfriend updating him about end of the relationship. Urie shows the world that handling a heartbreak could be rather funny. He doesn’t call the girl to beg her for coming back to his life but instead he simply lets her go. After all, why wouldn’t he do that? He would get a check of a huge amount if he doesn’t call her. To find out why that’s so, you will have to watch the music video for yourself.

“Victorious” will be included in band’s upcoming studio album titled “Death of a Bachelor”. The album has a release date of January 15, 2016 and it will be released via DCD2.

Watch “Victorious” by Panic! at the Disco