Ty Dolla $ign Reflects Love in Music Video for “Purple Emoji” Ft. J. Cole

American Rapper Ty Dolla $ign has released a tender video for her new collaboration with J. Cole The video was directed by Olivia Rose.

As the video starts, some down to nature relationship couples (and they are real). Rose cleared it in a promotional event “I wanted to stay true to the lyrics and create a video that showed some real couples, real friends, real siblings and the tiniest of actions of intimacy they share”.

Commenting on the outcome she said, “I think the outcome is a video that can resonate with all the people from all walks of life and is representative of the full spectrum of love”.

The song’s lyrics and visuals are the real compliment of the Vulnerability of love on an authentic level, as the Duo sings “When we turn like 50, I’m still gonna have all of your messages saved/Purple Emojis with horns on it – Like the devil, but ain’t nothin’ devilish, babe”.

This song is the first single for Ty Dolla $ign 3rd solo album. Have a look at it below.

