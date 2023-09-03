Listen: TOY stream debut album online…

Hot new psych-rockers TOY are streaming their self-titled debut album online a full week before it’s official release. Listen to it below and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom…

Ahead of the albums release, TOY have today released the awesome ‘Lose My Way’ as a single.

The band are also getting ready for a string of UK shows to promote their heavily-anticipated debut album – full tour dates are below.

TOY UK tour dates

October

19 – Sheffield Plug

20 – Birmingham HMV Temple

23 – Norwich Waterfront Studio

24 – London Heaven

25 – Southampton Talking Heads

27 – Brighton Green Door Store

28 – Manchester Ruby Lounge

29 – Newcastle Cluny

30 – Glasgow Sleazy’s



