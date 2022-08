Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic and Ryan Tedder are the first confirmed performers to rock the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. This is officially announced by the organizers. So, it is going to be start studded night. Ariana is expected to make stage feel special with her stunning current single “God Is A Woman”. Ryan and Logic will work their way through new single “One Day”, you never know OneRepublic can join them on stage. The band can include “Connection” in their lineup as well.

The highlight is Jennifer Lopez receiving Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. It is still to be seen who else will be performing in Radio City Music Hall on 20th of August. Cardi B is leading the pack of 10 nods in nominees but perhaps may not be ready to perform after giving birth last month. Beyonce and JAY-Z are ready to give a power-house performance. Nicki Minaj will not be a surprise if she lines up herself in a set as well. Nicki is very reliable on stage in terms of hotness. Keep your eyes open for more performances in coming weeks. in a meantime watch 2018 VMAs Nominations and don’t miss you heart favorites