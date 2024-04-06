Single review: The Saturdays – Not Giving Up (EP)

It’s fifth single syndrome for The Saturdays as they release ‘Not Giving Up’ as it comes across as a familiar sounding club tune, though the pace of the vocals and the determined pop sound still sound like winning factors and you can’t criticise the girls for being understated. It’s just that, compared to the interesting sounds of ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Disco Love’ this feels like a bland dance number remix featuring their vocals.

It’ll please the fans and the tempo wins you over, but it just lacks their usual spark and features too much tick-boxes from the dance genre.

(6/10)

Buy: Not Giving Up