The latest single from the Pierces is a smooth slice of indie pop with a gentle feel washing over you with the harmonies standing up together to form a strong feeling.

What it lacks in a huge verse it makes up with a cool, memorable chorus that matches the strong lyrics. It fits more into a gentle playlist of subtle indie rather than a song that will storm the charts, but it feels like a strong release this week.

(7/10)

Buy: Believe In Me