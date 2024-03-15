15 MAR

The Horrors release video for new single ‘Changing The Rain’

The Horrors have today released the, erm, colourful video for ‘Changing The Rain’ – the next single to be taken from their awesome, award winning album Skying. Check out the psychedelic promo below and let us know what you think in the comments at the bottom.

As well as the cool video, which was directed by Super Furry Animals collaborator Pete Fowler, The Horrors have also made some equally cool desktop wallpapers and ‘avatars’ inspired by the video available for fans to download. Just follow this link to their official website and brighten up your online selves: http://www.thehorrors.co.uk/changingtherain

