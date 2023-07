The Coral have today announced a second tour in support of their new album, Butterfly House.

Kicking off at O2 Academy in Leeds on 14 November, the tour includes a prestigious set at the Royal Albert Hall on 15 November before taking in the Oxford O2 Academy (17), the Glasgow O2 ABC (19) and Liverpool University (20 November).

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (30 July).

The new tour is a continuation of the Wirral band’s European tour, which starts in Amsterdam on 26 October.