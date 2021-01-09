Taylor Swift’s Returns to Number One on the Billboard 200 – Who else is reining the charts?

Taylor Swift has returned to Number One on the Billboard 200, thanks to the last-minute Christmas shopping. Now her year’s top-selling album “Reputation” is back at the top spot. She has sold a total of 107,000 copies of this album. The album is now at Number One for the fourth week. That’s some achievement. I’m sure Taylor should be absolutely excited to start the new year and achieve even better this year.

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” LP opened at the top spot on charts but other albums pushed it back for three weeks. It remained at number two and then moved to number three during the past week before making it back to the top spot this week.

Taylor Swift’s Returns to Number One

It was Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” that grabbed the number two spot with 92,000 copies being sold since album’s release. It’s primarily due to the fact that Ed’s single “Perfect” has totally dominated Hot 100 charts.

The only new album that entered the Top 10 was “Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho” LP released by Travis Scott and Migos. The album sold a total of 90,000 copies during its debut week. I’m sure it will surpass a few albums above it and move further ahead during January.

Another noticeable entry in Top 10 is “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack. It entered the charts at Number 63. However, after the release of the film, it jumped to Number Five on the charts.

Eminem’s “Revival” is another major entry in Top 10 as it’s marking rapper’s comeback. The album stayed at Number One and then dropped to Number Four during the second week. With no new releases this week, it’s quite understood that these chart positions will remain as is during the first few weeks of the year.