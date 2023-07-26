26 JUL

Listen: Tame Impala Single ‘Elephant’

Australia’s foremost purveyors of ‘psychedelic hypno-groove melodic rock music’ (their words!) Tame Impala have today unveiled the lead single from their highly anticipated second album Lonerism.

‘Elephant’ is a stomping slice of chilled out melodica, sounding not unlike Kasabian covering The Beatles (it does in my head anyway!) Check it out here:

‘Elephant’ follows the albums ‘taster’ track ‘Apocalypse Dreams’, which the band released online earlier this month and can be heard here:

Lonerism is due out on 9 October. My breath is well and truly baited….


Post Author: Luke Glassford

1 thought on “Listen: Tame Impala Single ‘Elephant’

    Tame Impala - 'Elephant' video | All-Noise

    (2012-09-19 - 10:16 pm)

    […] Impala Australian psych-rockers Tame Impala have released the video for their awesome single ‘Elephant’, the first single from their upcoming second album Lonerism. Watch the suitably trippy video […]

