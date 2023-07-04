Single “SoulMate” by Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has surprised fans with a new single titled “SoulMate”. It’s mainly a surprise because no one expected Justin to release a new song at this point in time but you never know, especially with all crazy things happening in the music industry these days.

The Tennessee native returned to his roots for this recent album as we heard and sometimes clearly disliked strings that are neither in the pop or the R&B domain. But this new surprise song is a sign that Justin is moving back to his usual comfort zone after one experimental album that clearly didn’t work for him.

Along with this new single, the singer has also started the European leg of his much-awaited Man Of The Woods tour. He performed in Paris where he gave his fans a sexy smash of some of his best tracks form the past.

The latest track “SoulMate” announces summer as Justin open with “Summer starts now”. It’s the official announcement from him for his fans. It also indicates that Justin is back to his comfort zone and he is telling his fans to be ready for the summer cause he is going to be around with new music. Listen to this track below.

Listen to “SoulMate” by Justin Timberlake