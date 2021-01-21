Stream this Single by Rita Ora “Proud”

Rita Ora has dropped a new single titled “Proud”. She has been working on a few things musically recently and we were expecting a new single to drop anytime. Now that it’s here, you can listen to “Proud” and praise the Brit diva for her uplifting anthem.

This new single was released on January 19th. It’s Rita’s project with Absolute Vodka and The Open Mic Project. She’s the face of the project and she has served the project well so far with this new single, which is a definite hit for the 27-year-old singer.

According to the official website of the project, this new single isn’t just about music. It’s also about Rita putting her real feelings to the song. So, when you listen to this song, you are going to listen to the real feelings of Rita. It’s about Rita’s and how she got inspired by different stories in life. In this song, she explains it all. She puts together her feelings about all these inspirations over the year. Did she succeed in creating a coherent feel about all these experiences? Only you could tell.

The song, as I feel about it, has achieved what Rita Ora and the project has aimed to achieve. It’s a beautiful love letter – to Rita’s fans and to herself!

“Proud” isn’t the first bop that Rita has released in 2018. She earlier did a collaboration song for the Fifty Shades project with Liam Payne, which made an entry in Billboard Hot 100. I’m guessing Rita will have this single in the charts as well. So, with that, she could potentially end this month with two singles in Top 100. Give her new single a listen. It’s worth your time.

Listen to “Proud” by Rita Ora