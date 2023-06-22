Single review: OK Go – ‘The Writing’s On the Wall’

OK Go can usually be relied upon to bring you a great music video and this one is no exception, but there’s always a fear that a clever promo will overshadow the song or overcompensate for a poor single.

That’s not quite the case here; ‘The Writing’s On The Wall’ is not as exciting or even as uptempo as their most famous hits, but the sombre, more mid-tempo style and vocal noises to go with the chorus, tick the necessary boxes.

The song is certainly a grower and just about stands taller than its video.

(7/10)