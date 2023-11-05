Single Review: ‘Lips are moving’ by Meghan Trainor

“Lips Are Moving” is the new single from hit singer Meghan Trainor. Her previous single “All About That Bass” hit the top of charts and helped her gather following. Now she is back with “Lips Are Moving” which is another powerful song that has all the ingredients to become a huge hit for the singer/songwriter. This track will be included in her debut album along with chartbuster “All About That Bass”. Her debut album will be released in 2015.

Since “All About That Bass” was a huge hit, fans are already expected a lot from Meghan. She can ride the success she gained with the previous single. The timing for her new single is kind of perfect with people still talking about her previous chart buster. There is every chance that Meghan will make it big again and you will know that the moment you listen to “Lips Are Moving”.

This track again showcases Meghan’s powerful and charming voice as the composition lets her sing on top of music. The lyrics are also catchy along with a melodious synth that will make everyone sing along Meghan.

Although there was some confusion in the media about Meghan’s new song as being title track of her debut album, the rumors have been put to rest as Meghan announced that “Lips Are Moving” will be the title track of her new album.

Watch the video below and let us know your opinion about this new sensational track in the comments.

Watch “Lips Are Moving” by Meghan Trainor