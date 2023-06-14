Single review: Klaxons – ‘Show Me A Miracle’

It was also going to be tricky to follow up the storming ‘There Is No Other Time’ but in releasing ‘Show Me A Miracle’ Klaxons have failed more than you’d think in its shadow.

Not as experimental as their earlier material nor as poppy as their most recent single, it falls between two chairs and will probably not satisfy their long-time fans or find new ones.

It’s not an entirely unlistenable track, but it’s lacking their expected hooks and power and comes across as a little bland. The synth is strong but elsewhere it lacks guts.

(4.5/10)