Single Review: “Make That Shit Work” by T-Pain

T-Pain re-entered the music scene back in March with his new mixtape “The Iron Way”. He has also announced a new album titled “Stoicville: The Phoenix” which will hit stores later this year. This will be a follow up album to “Revolver”, released back in 2011.

T-Pain has previewed the first official single from his upcoming fifth studio album. This single titled “Make That Shit Work” is a club anthem and it is assisted by Juicy J. The single is produced by legendary R&B producer DJ Mustard, who has been away from music scene for long before producing this T-Pain’s new single.

The new single from T-Pain has nothing new in terms of theme. The song is all about twerking, an age old urban theme and probably one of the most exploited themes for urban music. This up-tempo track does justice to the theme and fans will enjoy it for that reason but not for freshness.

The song is assisted by Juicy J, which is probably the perfect thing about this song. The two sound great together in “Make That Shit Work”. The sound is great and DJ Mustard has really done a great job to put a little extra shine in this production.

“Make That Shit Work” sounds like a smash hit and we will know whether it tops the charts or not in a week or so. Meanwhile, you can listen to the song below. Make sure you leave your comments after the song.

Listen to “Make That Shit Work” by T-Pain