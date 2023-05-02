Single Review: “Jealous” by Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is officially gone solo after announcing separation from Jonas Brothers. His new single “Jealous” is out which will be included in Jonas upcoming album titled “Nick Jonas”. This album is expected to release on November 11. Nick Jonas also announced his solo fall tour along with the news of new solo album which is definitely going to excite his fans.

“Jealous” is the second single from Jonas upcoming album. Jonas teased his fans with a short preview of this single on September 4 during an interview on TV.

Listening to Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” will send a chill down your spice especially if you have been following Jonas. He has diverted completed from his signature heavy electronic. He has also opted for easy and light lyrics compared to his previous single ‘Chains’. “Jealous” is somewhat funky and focuses on R&B more than any other genre. The chorus takes listeners back to 70s for a second but that’s just a flavor and Jonas ensures that the track maintains its synthetic beat and contemporary rhythm. The round and steady drumbeat that opens the track remains audible throughout the track, providing an emotional roller-coaster to listeners.

Watch “Jealous” by Nick Jonas on YouTube