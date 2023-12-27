Single Review: “Honest” by Kodaline

Kodaline is a relatively unheard band in the U.S. but it has already enjoyed some popularity in the Europe when it exploded there through its debut LP titled “In A Perfect World”. The album hit the right emotional string and fans went bizarre with the kind of soft-rock they heard in this album. The Irish band made some serious progress with their album. They were mainly promoting title track “All I Want” in their live performances and backed it up with their stunning TV performances. Their highlight was an awesome performance at the American Idol.

The Irish rockers are now back with another track. This time they are back with an even stronger voice and a powerful rock ballad titled “Honest”. This track will be the lead single in band’s upcoming sophomore album.

“Honest” is produced by Jacknife Lee. The track has something special about it as it takes listeners even deeper into soft emotional rock music. The chorus is excellent and gives the track an ‘honest’ chance to become a radio hit. The stadium rock sound coupled with exceptional rock tunes is a formula that will take these Irish rockers to another massive album hit. If you are a fan already, you should listen to this track as the band maintains its signature whimsical rock sounds.

Watch “Honest” by Kodaline