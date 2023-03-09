Shawn Mendes Debut Three New Songs at Radio City Music Hall Concert – Watch All Three Videos

Shawn Mendes has kicked off his new world tour in style by debuting three new song before leaving for performing in front of his European fans. His opening performance at the Radio City Music Hall included three new songs titled “Ruin”, “Three Empty Words” and “Like This”.

It seems like perfect time for the Canadian singer to release new material before leaving the U.S as he won’t be back and performing until summer. He has a few shows planned in the USA as a part of his world tour towards the end of the summer. Instead of leaving fans with only his debut LP, he has now given them three new and totally awesome tracks, a reason to wait for his concerts in the USA later this year.

All three songs indicate that Shawn Mendes is working on evolving his sound from the acoustic-pop. He definitely wants to show the world that he has grown as a singer. You will find elements of folk and blues in these new songs. The best news is that majority of fans agree that Shawn’s vocals perfectly fit these tracks as they showed their approvals at the end of his performance. Watch all three music videos below.

Watch Shawn Mendes Perform New Singles

“Ruin” by Shawn Mendes – Concert Video

“Like This” by Shawn Mendes

"Three Empty Words" by Shawn Mendes