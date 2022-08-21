Salena Gomez, Cardi B, Dj Snake and Ozuna Team Up For a Stunning Music Video

If you don’t have something red to put on, Go and find yourself one. Salena Gomez and Cardi B join forces with Dj Snake and Ozuna to make this summer more lovely for us.

These famous stars were shooting a music video for the Dj Snake’s new single and they shot the video on Friday, August 24th in Los Angeles.

They are going to create something mind blowing, the red costume they have put on says it all. Salena with red lips looks stunning, the beautiful curly hair make her look more adorable and lovely. You will see Dj snake with red overcoat on. How could Ozuna be stand back? He is too wearing a red shirt. I am not sure what’s making them go red. LOL!

Salena posted on Instagram, “Today was so fun” with some of the pics from the set. She was having a good time with her ‘team mates for this video’ Dj snake, Ozuna and cardi. Have a look.

Be ready for the bang! by the way I don’t know how to handle all these beauties together. Just imagine the amazing music video starring Salena and Cardi With Dj snake’s music production. The Pack of beauty is upon us.