Re-Visit Your Brain with “No Brainer” A Music Video by DJ Khalid Featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper – Watch Video + Review Here!

The super-producer DJ Khaled has managed to get the group back together in his new single "No Brainer" with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, and Lil Wayne, this Friday, 27th of July. The song was officially announced last week and since then, fans already got crazy for the song. No doubt, after the success of this song we can say that now DJ Khaled has ye another serious hit in his bag just like last year's super-hit "I'm The One".

“You stick out of the crowd, baby. It’s a no brainer. It ain’t that hard to choose. Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no brainer,” these are kind of flirty lines which has given even more potential fling to the song. It is an addition of amazing release by DJ Khaled, with a variety of set pieces staring huge cast.

It’s a comeback for Justin Bieber after engagement with Hailey Baldwin , if you are a Bieber’s fan, you are actually a ‘belieber’.

“No Brainer” By DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quovo and Lil Wayne, Watch it Here!