Watch: Queens Of The Stone AgeVideo of ‘Kalopsia’

Probably in a bid to cut through some of the Daft Punk noise going on, Queens Of The Stone Age have been quite forthcoming with material from their upcoming album Like Clockwork.

So far we’ve been treated to five full tracks from the album in one way or another – ‘My God Is The Sun‘, ‘I Appear Missing‘, ‘I Sat By The Ocean’, ‘If I Had A Tail’ and ‘Keep Your Eyes Peeled’ – and today the band have revealed almost two minutes of another new track – ‘Kalopsia’ – in the form of a spooky Gorillaz-esque animated video.

Like Clockwork is QOTSA’s sixth studio album, and is out 3 June. Here’s the full tracklist:

1. Keep Your Eyes Peeled

2. I Sat By The Ocean

3. The Vampyre of Time and Memory

4. If I Had A Tail

5. My God Is The Sun

6. Kalopsia

7. Fairweather Friends

8. Smooth Sailing

9. I Appear Missing

10. …Like Clockwork