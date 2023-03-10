Queens Of The Stone Age and Paramore announced as final Reading and Leeds headliners

Queens Of The Stone Age and Paramore have been confirmed as the final two co-headliners for this years Reading and Leeds festival.

They join Arctic Monkeys and Blink 182 as headliners of the three-day event in August, and are joined by the likes of Jake Bugg, Disclosure, Metronomy and loads more that are being announced as we speak.

The Reading and Leeds Festival takes place over August Bank Holiday weekend (22-24 August). Day tickets are now available for both locations below:

Leeds Festival tickets from Ticketmaster

Reading Festival tickets from Ticketmaster

Tonight’s announcement came after festival organisers suggested that this year there would be four headliners, by releasing the below image last week: