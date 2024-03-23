Queens Of The Stone Age announce new album ‘…Like Clockwork’

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their long-rumoured and long-awaited follow-up to 2007’s Era Vulgaris will be called …Like Clockwork and is set for release in June.

The band’s official website has been updated with snippets of the new album – head over to qotsa.com and click the big Q to hear a snippet. To hear a new snippet you have to refresh the page.

…Like Clockwork will be Queens Of The Stone Age’s sixth studio album, and has been rumoured to feature guest appearances from Elton John, Trent Reznor, Jake Shears and Mark Lanegan.