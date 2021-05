Queens Of The Stone Age definitely know how to put a very cool animated video together. Following in the footsteps of ‘Feel Good Hit OF The Summer‘ and ‘Go With The Flow‘ is this stylish promo for latest Like Clockwork cut ‘I Appear Missing’:

The track sounds pretty cool too, the kind of druggy, mid-paced burner QOTSA do so well.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s sixth album Like Clockwork is due out on 4 June.