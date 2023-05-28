Queens Of The Stone Age Album ‘…Like Clockwork’ – listen here

Ahead of its release next week, Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album …Like Clockwork is now available to stream in full on iTunes. Click this link to stream it.

…Like Clockwork is the first QOTSA album since 2007’s Era Vulgaris, and is described by band leader Josh Homme as ‘an audio documentary of a manic year’.

Here’s the full tracklist:

01. Keep Your Eyes Peeled

02. I Sat By The Ocean

03. The Vampyre of Time and Memory

04. If I Had A Tail

05. My God Is The Sun

06. Kalopsia

07. Fairweather Friends

08. Smooth Sailing

09. I Appear Missing

10. …Like Clockwork

…Like Clockwork is out on 3 June on Matador.