Queens Of The Stone Age Album ‘…Like Clockwork’ – listen here

Ahead of its release next week, Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album …Like Clockwork is now available to stream in full on iTunes. Click this link to stream it.
…Like Clockwork is the first QOTSA album since 2007’s Era Vulgaris, and is described by band leader Josh Homme as ‘an audio documentary of a manic year’.
Here’s the full tracklist:
01. Keep Your Eyes Peeled
02. I Sat By The Ocean
03. The Vampyre of Time and Memory
04. If I Had A Tail
05. My God Is The Sun
06. Kalopsia
07. Fairweather Friends
08. Smooth Sailing
09. I Appear Missing
10. …Like Clockwork
…Like Clockwork is out on 3 June on Matador.