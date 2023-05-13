T.I. has been pushing his latest single “Private Show” and he doubles up his efforts by releasing a music video for the track. “Priavte Show” is featured in T.I.’s album “Paperwork”. The music video is produced by Shama Joseph and Ace Harris and directed by Emil Nava. The track is assisted by Chris Brown.

As the music video opens, T.I. is shown inside a warehouse where he is accompanied by dancers. These dancers are wearing lingerie and they are dancing like they really want make everyone laugh. In fact two dancers actually try to do a few funny dance moves to get a laugh out of audience.

The track “Private Show” will be fifth single from Atlanta rapper’s current music album titled “Paperwork. The album hit the stores in October last year and is still grossing. “Private Show” hasn’t yet entered the Hot 100 but is at No.1 spot in Billboard’s Bubbling Under R&B Singles chart, which indicates that it has the potential to enter and stay in Hot 100 Chart. There is every chance that the video will push it towards Hot 100 chart. You can watch the music video below. Don’t forget to leave your comments after the video.

“Private Show” by T.I. Feat. Chris Brown