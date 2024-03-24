Hayley Williams Roses/lotus/violet/iris
24 MAR

Official Music Video: ‘ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS’ By Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams chose International Women’s Day (8th March 2020) to public the lyrics of her new single called “ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS”. It hit right in the feels because Petals for Armor (Part II) shares the true essence of women empowerment and feminism. “Think of all the wilted women”, she calls upon women in the second verse of […]

Muse
24 MAR

Music: “Dead Inside” by Muse

Muse has just premiered a single from their forthcoming album titled “Drones”. “Dead Inside” is the second single to be premiered from this album. This song will be second song on the album tracklist. The band also released another track from their highly anticipated album earlier this month titled ‘Psycho’. Muse released this new track […]

katy perry
24 MAR

Katy Perry Previews Her New Song “Pendulum”

Katy Perry previewed her new song “Pendulum” via Instagram. She used Stories features of Instagram to share this song preview with friends and fans. The preview is only 10-second long but it provides a decent peak into her new music. This new song “Pendulum” will be included on her upcoming album. This will be Katy’s […]

23 MAR

Music Video: “Reykjavik Kids” by Reykjavik Kids + Tour Dates

Reykjavik Kids released their debut single on 18 April, 2015 through their record label Tigre Fair/Passion Music. Reykjavik Kids are electronic lo-fi focused indie band who are being looked at as amazingly talented young duo with an eye for musical detail. After releasing their music video for debut single, they are on their way to […]

Like Clockwork QOTSA
23 MAR

Queens Of The Stone Age announce new album ‘…Like Clockwork’

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their long-rumoured and long-awaited follow-up to 2007’s Era Vulgaris will be called …Like Clockwork and is set for release in June. The band’s official website has been updated with snippets of the new album – head over to qotsa.com and click the big Q to hear a snippet. To hear […]

Aj-Mitchell-All-My-Friends
23 MAR

Aj Mitchell Delivers Music Video For, “All My Friends”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Aj Mitchell” has shared a new music video for his song, “All My Friends” directed by Sam Lecca. The song, “All My Friends” was released on 1st of March 2019. It was written by, “Jeffrey Elias Miller”, “Remy Gautreau” and “Stavros Adamantios Tsarouhas”. All My Friends marks the 17-year-old singer’s […]

Abbey Road Music Education
23 MAR

Music Education at Abbey Road Educational Institute

The new Abbey Road Institute will be housed in the legendary north London Abbey Road studios complex and will provide students with access to brand new, purpose-built classroom and studio facilities. Students will also have the opportunity to use Abbey Road’s hallowed recording spaces, control rooms and equipment. The world famous Abbey Road Studios have […]

Dean-Lewis-Stay-Awake
23 MAR

Listen To Dean Lewis’ Song, “Stay Awake”:

The Australian singer and songwriter, “Dean Lewis” has shared a new song titled, “Stay Awake” with an accompanying lyric video. The song received its first play on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio Show. Stay Awake was co-written by Dean Lewis with, “Steve Solomon” and “Neil Ormandy”. It will appear on Dean Lewis’s upcoming debut album […]