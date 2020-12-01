Here’s the first installment of our singles expert Philip Lickley’s top 50 Christmas songs ever… Top 50 Christmas songs – part 1 As we hit the month of December and the decorations start to go up (at least a month or so after the shops!) it’s time to whip out that old copy of ‘Now! […]
Music Video Review: “Chantaje” By Shakira Featuring Columbian Reggaeton Artist Maluma
Shakira released the music video for “Chantaje (Meaning: Blackmail)” featuring pretty boy Maluma on November 18th, 2016. It is not long when the audio track was released and they have launched a real hot and sensual music video. The music video is directed by Jaume De La Iguana and shot in Barcelona shows Shakira walking […]
Single Review: “Shed a Light By David Guetta & Robin Schulz featuring Cheat Codes
Listen to the collaboration of German Robin Schulz and French David Guetta titled “Shed A Light.” The collaborative new single is released today on November 24th, 2016. You will be able to buy the track from iTunes starting tomorrow on November 25th, 2016. There is no announcement yet for the single “Shed A Light” to […]
Christmas gift ideas for music lovers…
Fancy lights and trees have started going up in town centres, boxes of mince pies have invaded supermarket shelves and soppy adverts for department stores are all over the telly – yep, it’s officially run-up-to-Christmas time! If all these sudden festivities have taken you by surprise and left you struggling for gift ideas, then struggle […]
Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly Performing Live “Bad Things” on Jimmy Fallon
Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony made a TV appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” aired on NBC channel (November 23rd, 2016). She wasn’t alone but Machine Gun Kelly joined him to perform the first live TV performance of their collaboration “Bad Things.” Camila Cabello looked so stunning in that white outfit delivering the […]
Single Review: “Rhythm Inside” By the UK Singer Calum Scott
Calum Scott, the handsome UK Singer became so popular after his participating in “Britain’s Got Talent” as a contestant. Capital Records USA signed him a few months later the show ended. The young singer’s version of “Dancing On My Own (Originally sung by Robyn Hit)” peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart; making […]
Celine Dion covers Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” in a concert
The Queen of Pop Celine Dion performed a concert at the Colosseum at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on November 26th. The Canadian pop star is still so energetic and has strong vocals. In the embed below, you will see Celine Dion congratulating a newly engaged couple who happened to be on the show […]
Music Video Review: “Let Me Love You” By DJ Snake Feat Justin Bieber
The music video is out for DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s EDM track “Let Me Love You” via VEVO on November 29th, 2016. The song is a part of DJ Snake’s album “Encore” that was released back this summer. The music video directed by James Lee show a young couple on a criminal spree; robbing anything they […]
New Music Video: “Lighter” by Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus is currently on her North American tour to promote her experimental album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz”. She is planning to give this album for free during the coming summer. Her first performance was in Chicago which was a total hit. Fans knew lyrics of her tracks and she was actually able […]
New Single: “Everglow” by Coldplay
Colplay has premiered a new track from their seventh studio album titled “A Head Full of Dreams” that will release on December 4 via Parlophone records in the UK and via Atlantic Records in the US. This track is titled “Evergrow” and it was premiered on Beats 1 radio show by Zane Lowe. Chris Martin, […]