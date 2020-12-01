01 DEC

Top 50 Christmas songs – part 1

Here’s the first installment of our singles expert Philip Lickley’s top 50 Christmas songs ever… Top 50 Christmas songs – part 1 As we hit the month of December and the decorations start to go up (at least a month or so after the shops!) it’s time to whip out that old copy of ‘Now! […]

30 NOV

Music Video Review: “Chantaje” By Shakira Featuring Columbian Reggaeton Artist Maluma

Shakira released the music video for “Chantaje (Meaning: Blackmail)” featuring pretty boy Maluma on November 18th, 2016. It is not long when the audio track was released and they have launched a real hot and sensual music video. The music video is directed by Jaume De La Iguana and shot in Barcelona shows Shakira walking […]

29 NOV

Single Review: “Shed a Light By David Guetta & Robin Schulz featuring Cheat Codes

Listen to the collaboration of German Robin Schulz and French David Guetta titled “Shed A Light.” The collaborative new single is released today on November 24th, 2016. You will be able to buy the track from iTunes starting tomorrow on November 25th, 2016. There is no announcement yet for the single “Shed A Light” to […]

28 NOV

Christmas gift ideas for music lovers…

Fancy lights and trees have started going up in town centres, boxes of mince pies have invaded supermarket shelves and soppy adverts for department stores are all over the telly – yep, it’s officially run-up-to-Christmas time! If all these sudden festivities have taken you by surprise and left you struggling for gift ideas, then struggle […]

27 NOV

Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly Performing Live “Bad Things” on Jimmy Fallon

  Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony made a TV appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” aired on NBC channel (November 23rd, 2016). She wasn’t alone but Machine Gun Kelly joined him to perform the first live TV performance of their collaboration “Bad Things.” Camila Cabello looked so stunning in that white outfit delivering the […]

26 NOV

Single Review: “Rhythm Inside” By the UK Singer Calum Scott

Calum Scott, the handsome UK Singer became so popular after his participating in “Britain’s Got Talent” as a contestant.  Capital Records USA signed him a few months later the show ended. The young singer’s version of “Dancing On My Own (Originally sung by Robyn Hit)” peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart; making […]

24 NOV

Music Video Review: “Let Me Love You” By DJ Snake Feat Justin Bieber

The music video is out for DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s EDM track “Let Me Love You” via VEVO on November 29th, 2016.  The song is a part of DJ Snake’s album “Encore” that was released back this summer. The music video directed by James Lee show a young couple on a criminal spree; robbing anything they […]

23 NOV

New Music Video: “Lighter” by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is currently on her North American tour to promote her experimental album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz”. She is planning to give this album for free during the coming summer. Her first performance was in Chicago which was a total hit. Fans knew lyrics of her tracks and she was actually able […]

22 NOV

New Single: “Everglow” by Coldplay

Colplay has premiered a new track from their seventh studio album titled “A Head Full of Dreams” that will release on December 4 via Parlophone records in the UK and via Atlantic Records in the US. This track is titled “Evergrow” and it was premiered on Beats 1 radio show by Zane Lowe. Chris Martin, […]