P!nk unpredictably Premiers Music Video Of “Secrets” – Watch Sensuous Stuff Here!

Are you ready for some hot stuff? Well. Pink is the one who has just released the Hot video of her heart favorite “Secrets” and it has turned out to be a sensual and really hot.

The visuals start with the crew walking on the backstage before moving to sidewalk of the city. Then they start kissing and grinding each other in front of Graffiti Wall. You’ll even find P!nk getting heavy with another woman alongside two male dancers actually doing the same sensuous thing but with their pants on! At the moment Pink is touring Australia regarding her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ tour has extended to 2019. She even launched her tours to North America in March and to New York in May next year. Also watch “Beautiful Trauma” by Pink – Watch Official Music Video

Beautiful Trauma, is Pink’s seventh and first since 2012, which was “The Truth About Me”, debuted as Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. She has already performed her ballad “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” at Grammys early this year. You can watch Watch Music Video “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” by Pink She also sang the National Anthem to Super Bowl LII. But honestly this song deserves a better video.