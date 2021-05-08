Passion Pit: Single – ‘Take A Walk’

Passion Pit – ‘Take A Walk’

I never realised just how much I’ve missed Passion Pit until they dropped this little beauty earlier today – it’s bouncy, sun drenched melody was just what the doctor ordered in this dull, wet and windy Spring weather! Check it out:

‘Take A Walk’ isn’t a massive diversion from Passion Pit’s first album Manners, which is good news in my view, but the lyrics seem to have taken a darker, Arcade Fire-y tone: “I watch my little children play some board game in the kitchen / And I sit and pray they never feel my strife”. So hopefully second album Gossamer might be an instant classic in the mould of The Suburbs, here’s hoping anyway!

What do you think of ‘Take A Walk’? Let me know in the comments below…

*** Update – 14 June ***

Passion Pit have released a nifty video for ‘Take A Walk’ today – watch it here:



