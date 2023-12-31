Paloma Faith Delivers a Music Video For, “Randolph Avenue Sessions: 02 Loyal”

The British singer and songwriter, “Paloma Faith Blomfield” AKA , “Paloma Faith” is unstoppable at the moment.

She has just shared a new music video for her song, “Randolph Avenue Sessions: 01 Your Ex” last week, and without any more delay she has come with another one.

Paloma has unveiled a new music video for the song, “Randolph Avenue Sessions: 02 Loyal”. The song is a part of the zeitgeist version of her fourth studio album called, “The Architect”. The album was released on 16th of November, 2018.

The song, “Randolph Avenue Sessions: 02 Loyal ” was co-written by Paloma with, “Jamie Miller”, “Jacob Manson” and “Max Wolfgang”. It is an emotional ballad.

Coming to the video, well, it was directed by, “Anthony Mark Saul” who made it look like a live performance of the song. Paloma sings in her majestic way, while two ladies join her with their breathy vocals. You will see a guy, loving his time while playing the guitar.

Watch the music video to Paloma Faith’s, “Randolph Avenue Sessions: 02 Loyal”: