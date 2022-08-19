Nicki Minaj Rejects the Billboard’s Positions, What’s Wrong With Her?

Billboard has just announced the positions regarding the album sales in America for the last week. The Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” is at the top once again with a total of 205,000 copies sold out. These numbers include physical sales, digital and streams together.

Nicki minaj’s “Queen” is on number two. 185,00 copies of the album are sold yet according to the report. She is obviously not happy with this and has straightly denied these Billboard’s positions.

Nicki thinks that she is a true artist and her album “Queen” is the number one music album in America right now. But I think this is more about sales, and Nicki should have accepted the announcement.

I can understand that this would have been sad for Nicki but more irritating is that she has gone out of her mind I am sharing some tweets of her, have a look.

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

My first album sold 400K. No one is doing that with debut albums now. So I’m so grateful. I lost out on 12 hours of sales and did 200K in one week after I was supposedly cancelled. I bit my tongue last #QueenRadio but I won’t On Tuesday. I love you guys so much — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did. Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music. Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Do you know how many women get systematically blackballed out of their positions in an office building & can’t fight back????? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Do you know how many people subscribe to my Spotify page????? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

So, that last minute bundle deal that gave an extra upheave of 50k to Travi’s, “Astroworld” is actually what made her go livid. Oh lady! You have lost.

I remember that she said that “she doesn’t care about numbers”, then why is she doing all this? I think she needs to stop tweeting about it, it’s over.