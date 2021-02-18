“Watermelon Sugar” By Harry Styles – Watch SNL Performance

We knew Harry Styles was up to something special as he appeared on the recent episode of Saturday Night Live as a host. It was the first time that the crooner got the opportunity to host the prestigious show. He didn’t disappoint. He also performed some of his songs as you would expect it from Harry. He picked “Lights Up” and debuted a new song along with a few other obvious performances. The new single that he debuted on the show is titled “Watermelon Sugar.”

This new song “Watermelon Sugar” is produced by Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon. The production has drawn inspirations from the ’70s comes to it’s best on the chorus. Harry Styles delivers perfect vocals on this flashy anthem.

“Watermelon Sugar” is an indie-pop song that ‘feels like strawberries.’ You get that feeling about the song right from the beginning. It opens with the line “Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’ and it sounds like a song.” Continuing on the same theme, when Harry reaches the chorus, it’s a sugar-high “I’m just thinking out loud, I don’t know if I could ever go without, Watermelon sugar high.” It’s a beautiful song with a throwback to the past. You gotta see the performance below to feel the nostalgia.

Watch Harry Styles Perform “Watermelon Sugar” On SNL