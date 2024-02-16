New Song: “Spoons” by Macklemore

Macklemore decided to deliver a Valentine’s Day gift to fans this year by releasing a new single titled “Spoons”. The track features Ryan Bedard who sings the chorus. The track was released on 14th February on SoundCloud.

“Spoons” is a new-kind of a song that talks about Valentine’s Day in a different way. The song only makes a subtle replacement as you hear “Spoons” replacing the “F” word in the chorus. Since this special day is all about making love and the “F” word is involved a lot, rapper Macklemore decided to switch the word with “Spoons”.

“Spoons” is a perfect Valentine’s Day song, especially if you believe that this romantic day is all about “F” thing. It will rock your world and make you smile in the end. If you like the song, grab it now because you won’t be able to get it in the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s upcoming joint album. You can listen the song below.

Listen to “Spoons” by Macklemore