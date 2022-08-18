Song Review: “Where Do You Go” YEBBA

The rising star YEBBA has released a new song titled “Where Do You Go.” The track is yet another song from the 24-year old singer without any news about her debut album. Nevertheless, this new track serves perfection and makes us wish she brings out her album soon.

YEBBA is a 24-year singer who has already done some high-profile collaborations and has gathered loyal fanbase. She released her first song back in 2017 and hasn’t rested ever since. She went on to collaborate with Sam Smith, Mark Ronson, and Ed Sheeran.

In the song “Where Do You Go” Yebba sings about her journey as a little girl before she met her soulmate. “Darkness was my only friend up until the moment we met” she begins. The chorus is especially powerful “Where Do you go when you go? What do you take of your weary soul?” It’s a beautiful song and totally deserves your attention. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Where Do You Go” YEBBA