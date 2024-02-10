New Song Review: “Subtle Thing” by Marian Hill

Marian Hill is a band that has refused to give up despite being unable to launch a hit since 2016. Their breakout single “Down” is the only ‘good’ song that we have heard from Marian Hill so far but the band is back with a new song. It’s titled “Subtle Thing”. After listening to this song, I believe we could say that the duo has finally given us another hit. It’s as good as their breakout single and it’s got ‘hit’ written all over it.

Marian Hill are a duo from Philadelphia. The duo consists of producer Jeremy Lloyd and singer Samantha Gongol. With minimal electronic beats, the band has produced a unique sound in “Subtle Thing”. The vocals are seductive and they are accompanied by a sultry saxophone. Overall, it’s a kind of a production we expected the band to give us a follow up to their breakout single “Down”. I’m sure everyone is going to approve of this song as a worthy successor.

The Philadelphian duo first appeared online back in 2013 with their song “Whisky”. They sent this song to different music bloggers expecting them to give it a little exposure. The song received a lot of appreciation and it succeeded in creating a buzz. The band found the results encouraging and continued by releasing their first EP. In 2015, the band signed with Republic Records and released another EP. The next year, they gave us their full-length album “Act One”. Their breakout single “Down” was included in that album. With the release of their new single “Subtle Thing”, we feel like the band is finally preparing their second full-length album. Listen to this new single below.

Stream “Subtle Thing” by Mariam Hill