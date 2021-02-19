Song Review: “Blanco” By J Balvin

The Colombian superstar J Balvin has released a new song titled “Blanco.” It’s got the beat that you so associate with J Balvin and it sounds like another hit from the 34-year-old crooner. The sexy banger “Blanco” also got the visual treatment so we are sure it will get the kind of attention it deserves.

This new song is another addition to J Balvin’s rich music catalog this year along with “I Can’t Get Enough”, “Contra La Pared” and the entire album with Bad Bunny. Consider his work this year and you’ll know instantly the Columbian has been super busy. The good thing – we’re getting some bone-rattling bangers out of his work. We just love it.

The new song “Blanco” is about J Balvin’s homeland. It’s kind of a love letter, a song loaded with references. On the face of it, J Balvin talks about treating your girl nicely. By that, he means making her more comfortable and treating her with finer things. It’s exactly the kind of banger we expect from J Balvin and yet it’s new and creative in its own way. Listen to the song and watch the music video below.

Watch “Blanco” Music Video By J Balvin