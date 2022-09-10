Song Preview: “Good Thing” By Zedd Feat. Kehlani

Zedd and Kehlani have joined forces to give us another gem. This new song is titled “Good Things” and it’s another addition to this Friday’s amazing list of new releases.

The duo shared a preview of their collaboration on the social media a few days back. The song will come out on 27th but we’ve heard so far from the preview, it sounds like another hit for the duo.

Zedd and Kehlani have also shared a new promo pic. This clearly indicates that they are also working on a music video. If they decide to release the visual along with the audio, it could help the song become an instant hit.

Zedd desperately needed this new single since he hasn’t given us anything after his collaboration with Katy Perry. That didn’t do well but we all knew he will come back with a hit. We think he could easily have one with “Good Thing.” Listen to the preview below.

Listen To A Preview Of “Good Thing” by Zedd & Kehlani